Inflation and the economy top the list of reasons people are voting this year. Unsurprisingly, Republicans blame Biden, but they're not saying what their solutions are, perhaps because they have none. Some talk about cutting taxes – always popular – but leave off how they think tax cuts would reduce inflation. Cuts could help some cope with higher prices, but higher income families benefit more than moderate income families, and cuts do nothing for low income families. Worse, tax cuts don’t actually curb inflation.