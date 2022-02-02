Editor,
I’ve observed that often the actual purpose of an announced policy change is different than what is stated. This comes to mind when I read about the proposed $2 per hour parking fee in downtown St. Joseph during the spring and summer. I’ve also seen a recent proposal to remove a parking lot for development. I don’t know if these are connected, but the effect of both seems the reverse of the purpose of the parking fee proposal.
The purpose, as I understand it, is to promote turnover in the downtown area to improve the ability for people to enjoy our fabulous city. And, of course, to improve their ability to get in and buy at the downtown stores and restaurants. If the main purpose is to generate revenue for projects, then I wish the Downtown Development Authority would just say so. There may be another way. However, if the main purpose is to improve turnover downtown, then we can go ahead and drop this ridiculous proposal. Even if I am exempt from the fee as a St. Joe resident, I am against it.
The key effect of this proposed change would be either 1) no improvement of parking availability downtown or 2) improvement of open parking spaces because the numbers of downtown visitors declines. Neither of which achieves the stated purpose. I would be in favor of this proposal if I wanted to reduce the visitors to downtown.
The past decisions to institute a combination of free all-day and two-hour parking spots has been amazingly successful. Whoever was a part of that policy deserves our thanks and appreciation. The purpose of a vibrant downtown has already been achieved by reducing the potential for beachgoers to take up all of the spots up on the bluff. And let’s not forget that those beachgoers are an important part of that vibrancy.
I have more than 20 years of direct experience finding parking spots downtown that support the balance inherent in the current parking policies. I always drive straight through downtown at least once. I even have a route with at least one loopback. My stats for finding parking during peak summer hours are very good.
I don’t know the processes of what happens next, but I think that this proposal should be dropped immediately because of citizen response. Let the St. Joe city council know what you think. And while we’re at it, let’s drop-kick the proposal to eliminate one of the parking lots. The DDA and any council member who wants to improve the parking downtown should already be publicly against that.
Joe Hanchey
St. Joseph