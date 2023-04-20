Editor,
Last Christmas, the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Elks Lodge sustained a colossal flood with three broken pipes and countless property damage. Currently, we are crawling out from that and are beginning to thrive again.
Elks lodges are always a great place to have fun, but the order emphasizes charity. Last August our lodge sponsored a veterans fishing trip. The weather didn’t work out so well but they still went out. Some were seasick but we served dinner afterward. They had a blast. In addition, to our involvement with veterans, we also work very closely with the special needs community. We have hosted picnics and assembled gift bags for these grateful kids.
My message to you is to come over and check us out. We are located on Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor, and a beautiful sunset is guaranteed. You will make some great friends and give back to our community .
Doug Kopp
St. Joseph