On Aug. 1, a federal indictment was issued against Donald Trump, charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding (the certification of the Electoral College vote), conspiracy to deprive American voters of the civil right to have their votes counted, attempting to obstruct, and actively obstructing, an official government proceeding. The sanctity of the ballot is called out here due to the egregious nature of such an attack on the foundation of our democracy.