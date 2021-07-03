On June 30 I fasted a single day to join with several people who had fasted three weeks to encourage Congress to utilize the jobs and infrastructure package and budget reconciliation to codify a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented community members – many of whom have kept our families and our economy functioning as essential workers during the pandemic. Now is the moment to act boldly and put our faith into action in the public arena to demand a pathway to citizenship for essential workers and their families.