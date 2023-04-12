Stocks are rising at the open on Wall Street after a report showed that inflation is cooling faster than expected. The S&P 500 is 0.6% higher in early trading Wednesday. The Dow and Nasdaq are up similar amounts. Investors were cheered by fresh government data showing prices at the consumer level rose only 5% last month from a year earlier, below the 5.2% that economists expected. It marked a continued slowdown from inflation’s peak last summer. Yields fell further Wednesday following the inflation report. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 3.39%.