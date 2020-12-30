I'm reminded of a story by Hans Christian Andersen called "The Emperor's New Clothes." Two swindlers posing as weavers offer to make an emperor magnificent clothes that are invisible to those who are stupid or incompetent. Several officials who visit the swindlers to check on their progress see that the looms are empty but pretend otherwise to avoid being thought a fool. Even as the emperor parades naked down the street, townsfolk go along with the pretense not wanting to appear inept or stupid until a child blurts out that the emperor is wearing nothing at all.