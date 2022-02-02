Editor,
Thomas McCort’s Jan. 26 letter ("Upcoming election is pushing Upton to the right") makes me wonder if he’s the guy putting the stickers on gas pumps that blame President Joe Biden for rising fuel prices.
Or maybe he’s the driver of the Mercedes SUV who whined to me about gas prices while I was filling my Honda hybrid a few months back at a station in St. Joseph. The man stated disbelief that so many people voted for Biden, given what’s happening to gas prices. I couldn’t believe someone thinks a president controls fuel prices – and it would be someone's sole concern in the voting booth.
I told the guy there’s no mysteries or conspiracies here. It’s supply and demand.
There are plenty of accounts about production disruptions and the problem being international – as is inflation. There are plenty of accounts about how prices were higher in years past, and that prices were freakishly low in 2020 because of the COVID-19 downturn.
I could find no accounts to support McCort’s claim Biden shut down pipelines. Biden canceled permits for building the Keystone XL pipeline, but that was years from completion.
And I presume McCort is pleased to drive on crumbling roads and rusty bridges, given he lambasted U.S. Rep. Fred Upton for supporting the infrastructure bill and getting a $563.1 million chunk for the district.
Jim Dalgleish
St. Joseph