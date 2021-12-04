The Herald-Palladium has printed items on the opinion page over the past couple of weeks that were very interesting to me. Nov. 24 included a piece by conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg explaining why, after 12 years of enduring steady misinformation, he had to leave Fox News due to full-on fantasy pieces misrepresenting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Coincidentally (or perhaps not), Robert Becker called out local state reps and senators for taking away rent control, and recommended a book about Nazi lies, propaganda and violence that are mirrored in U.S. politics today. Billy Long admitted his confusion about what constitutes "fact," but blamed his confusion on the liberals. A MAGA writer lamented the infrastructure bill, calling it 90 percent socialism.