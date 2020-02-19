Last week, the Michigan House of Representatives passed the first update to Michigan’s commercial fishing statutes in over 60 years. Thanks to the hard work of Representatives Pauline Wendzel, Jim Lilly and Jack O’Malley, Michigan has finally taken the necessary steps to modernize our antiquated regulations, protect game fish, and establish best practices amongst the commercial fishing industry. The Michigan Steelhead and Salmon Fishermen’s Association was proud to be a strong voice in this process, and as their executive director, I can speak first-hand about how important this legislation will be to sportsmen in Michigan.