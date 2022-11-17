Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.
Election denial became a dangerous epidemic after the 2020 election. According to the Washington Post, election deniers were on the ballot in 48 states in the 2022 midterm elections. More than half of Republicans running for congressional and state offices were election deniers.