Editor,
I have just one thing to say, this inflation has to stop. If I am correct it has jumped about 4 percent in just a short few months and will be over 5 percent by the first of the year, just in time for our Social Security checks to come out.
Updated: November 13, 2021 @ 10:01 pm
