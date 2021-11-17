Editor,
Last week, Congressman Fred Upton voted to make a historic investment in infrastructure with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. After a lifetime of potholes, Michiganders understand just how important it is to finally fix our roads.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 8:11 am
Editor,
Last week, Congressman Fred Upton voted to make a historic investment in infrastructure with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. After a lifetime of potholes, Michiganders understand just how important it is to finally fix our roads.