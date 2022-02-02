Editor,
I couldn't agree with Dale Brewer more fully in his letter to The HP on Jan. 27 regarding a possible parking fee in downtown St. Joseph ("Parking fee would send a terrible message").
My husband and I were St. Joe merchants along with Doug and Sandy Landis at the former Rimes building that was Moxie's most recently.
I have some concerns and questions.
What is the cost and upkeep of this plan?
Will new personnel be required to monitor, administer and oversee the ticket dispensers?
How much of the central business district will be affected by this plan?
Where will owners and staff of downtown businesses park?
Will there be any free all-day parking available?
Are present owners of downtown businesses in favor of this plan?
Are taxpayers in favor of this plan?
Will there be free handicapped parking? (We need more.)
Is the long-term result of charging parking fees good for business?
Please consider South Haven and Saugatuck communities that do not charge for parking in their downtown areas.
Consider adding parking at the Whirlpool fountain area of Silver Beach and charging for such.
Consider a parking facility on the site of the former YWCA that is now an empty lot.
As a long-term resident of St. Joe now living in Stevensville, I couldn't be any more proud of our area.
We are so fortunate to have fantastic beaches, enticing retail stores, quality restaurants, and dedicated city officials.
Please let's keep it that way and keep parking free in downtown St. Joe.
Jan Fischer
Stevensville