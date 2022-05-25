As a proud Lakeshore Public Schools alumni and lifelong Lakeshore district resident, I add my voice and support to the many Lakeshore parents, teachers, residents, alumni and students who are adamantly opposed to the recall efforts currently targeting two of our esteemed board members, President of the Board Dr. Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade. Both individuals have served our district with integrity and distinction and exhibit the strong values that are needed to serve on our school board.