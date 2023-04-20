Editor,
I am writing to express my support for the recent leaker of the classified Pentagon documents, which have revealed crucial information to the public. As a concerned citizen, I believe it is important that the American people have access to this information, especially given the current geopolitical climate and the role that the United States is playing in Ukraine.
As the documents revealed, the United States currently has service members on the ground in Ukraine, and the U.S. has been blocking peace agreements in the region. Additionally, the U.S. and NATO have violated the 2014 Minsk agreement, which was intended to help resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This has led to continued violence in the region, including bombings of the Crimea and Bon Bass regions by the Ukraine government, which are populated by Russian-speaking populous.
What is particularly concerning is the Nazi regiment Azov being part of the Ukrainian government. This raises serious questions about its government's commitment to democracy and human rights, as well as its willingness to work toward a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
The Pentagon documents that have been leaked provide important insights into these issues, and I believe it is critical that the public has access to this information. It is our right as citizens to know what our government is doing and how it is affecting the world around us.
Therefore, I urge the support the leaker of these documents and the leaker’s work towards greater transparency and accountability in our government's actions in Ukraine. The American people deserve to know the truth, and we rely on our elected officials to represent our interests and ensure that our government is acting in our best interests. This support also is extended to Edward Snowden, who leaked a large number of classified documents to the media, exposing the U.S. government’s covert surveillance activities.
William Rudman
Stevensville