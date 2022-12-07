Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street, leaving prospects uncertain for the market to break a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% Wednesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major blue chips rose 0.1%. Treasury yields were lower. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Campbell's Soup rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts' forecasts. More data on inflation and consumer sentiment is due at the end of the week.