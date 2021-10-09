We just marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It reminded me of how our country came together, albeit for a very short period of time, and as a result, we were kinder, more forgiving, and overwhelmingly patient and tolerant of those around us, despite party affiliations or other factors. It just didn't matter because something so much bigger than us killed thousands and brought us to our knees. We humbled ourselves and became better people despite the attack. Being a part of that was a beautiful thing.