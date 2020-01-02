Republican claims about tax cuts law were false
Editor,
In December 2017, Donald Trump and his congressional Republican allies passed the so-called “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.” At the time, they claimed that this bill would not increase the federal deficit, would create millions of new jobs, and would pay for itself through sharply increased economic growth. Two years later, the data are clear – every one of the Republican claims was a lie.
For fiscal year 2018, the U.S. federal deficit increased by 17 percent. For 2019, the increase was 26 percent, which pushed the deficit to $984 billion. The response from Trump and the congressional Republicans who caused this dramatic increase in the federal deficit has been a resounding silence.
Did the massive tax cuts for corporations and wealthy individuals create millions of jobs? No, they did not. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that during the four years prior to the Republican tax cut law, the economy added an average of 213,000 jobs each month. In the two years since passage of that law, average job creation has declined by around 11,000 per month.
Has there been sharply increased economic growth? No, there has not. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that during the four years prior to the tax cut law, real gross domestic product, the most common measure of economic growth, increased at an average annual rate of 2.4 percent. In the two years since the law was passed, annual GDP has averaged around 2.5 percent. In the most recent quarter real economic growth slowed to 2.1 percent.
The primary beneficiaries of the Republican tax cuts have been corporate executives and other wealthy individuals. The theory that tax cuts for the rich “trickle down” to the middle class has once again been debunked. When the rich receive tax cuts, the only consequence is that they pay less taxes. As a result, deficits increase and the rich get richer.
Congressional Republicans, including Congressman Fred Upton, have been fiscally irresponsible.They passed a law that has dramatically increased the federal deficit while primarily benefiting the wealthiest individuals.
Please keep these facts in mind when you cast your vote this coming November.
Larry Feldman
Lakeside
All roads lead to Putin
Editor,
Donald Trump repeatedly demonstrates the truth of Nancy Pelosi’s recent statement about him: “All roads lead to Putin.”
From the time he announced his candidacy for president, Trump has glorified Putin as a “strong leader” and ignored his dictatorial, aggressive and murderous behavior.
During the presidential campaign Trump welcomed, and took advantage of, Putin’s attacks on our democracy.
At the Helsinki press conference in 2018 Trump torpedoed his intelligence team in favor of believing Putin’s claim that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election.
The withholding of allocated funds for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression into their territory is clearly based on Trump swallowing Putin’s propaganda on Ukraine meddling. Most recently, a White House staffer admitted that Trump told him Ukraine was the real culprit in the 2016 election interference because “Putin told him so.”
Jay Nordlinger, a senior editor at the conservative National Review, recently wrote: “Putin is a dictator who jails opponents, invades neighbors, interferes in democracies’ elections, etc. I don’t think an American president should be buddying with him. I wonder if Trump defenders are ever (secretly) embarrassed by this stuff. I hope so.”
The unmitigated faith Trump demonstrates toward the false, benign image the Russian president likes to portray is beyond belief! It is hard to imagine what astounding “dirt” Putin must be holding over our President’s head to enable the malignant foreign policy actions that have led to Trump’s impeachment.
In the 2020 election, a mandatory question for all voters about Trump and the congressional candidates who support him is: “Do you really want to cast your vote for a candidate who supports the false propaganda that Putin is spouting?”
Ed Shaffer
Galien