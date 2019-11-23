Writer should practice what he preaches
Editor,
“What has happened to the ability of supposedly educated people to read and understand what they read?”
So starts an HP Opinion Maker diatribe worthy of a tin-foil hat by Pastor Billy P. Long, ironically titled “Truth is hidden in plain sight” (Oct. 30). While parroting right-wing talking points the pastor graces us with his knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. “It (the Constitution) says Congress has the right to impeach. Not one committee, not one party, but the entire Congress.” Not true. Article 1, Section 2, clause [5] of the U.S. Constitution states: “The House of Representatives... shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” Not the entire Congress.
After obsessing about the “dossier” Pastor Long regurgitates another right-wing talking point. “Why was the investigation into the president and his aides not called a political hit job by the mainstream press?” The answer is self evident. In a Washington, D.C. that’s as porous as a peeing section in a swimming pool, not one word of the FBI’s investigation of Trump leaked before the election. A “political hit job” would have produced non-stop headlines.
Pastor Long’s right-wing talking points flow like a profession of faith. The pastor reminds me of the priest and the Levite in the parable of the Good Samaritan.
While testing Jesus, a lawyer asked how one inherits eternal life. Jesus asked the lawyer what the law required. The lawyer responded: to love the Lord with all your heart, all your soul, all your strength, all your mind and to love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus responded do this and inherit eternal life. But the lawyer was trying to trick Jesus and asked, who is my neighbor? Jesus responded with the parable of the Good Samaritan.
We all know the story. A traveler was attacked and left for dead. A priest saw the traveler, left him and passed on the other side of the road. A Levite did the same. But the Samaritan had compassion, bound the traveler’s wounds and took him to an inn. The Samaritan not only paid for the traveler’s health care but said he would be back to repay any additional expenses. Jesus never told us the race or color of the traveler or whether he was a Gentile or a Jew. Jesus asked the lawyer which of the three would inherit eternal life, which of the three was a neighbor? The lawyer replied: “He who showed mercy.” Jesus commanded: “Go and do likewise.”
The pastor expounds the virtues of the Constitution and the Bible yet understands neither. What’s so hard to understand about “Go and do likewise.”
Anthony Marsala
Benton Harbor
Cutting lanes on Red Arrow is bad idea
Editor,
This note is to say I am totally against making Red Arrow a two-lane road just so a few people can turn into Grand Beach or Forest Beach.
At the announcement of the road diet there was no public input at all, so someone is stuffing this bad idea down our throats. And we are paying for it.
John Anderson
New Buffalo