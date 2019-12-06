Good Samaritans helped fallen stranger
Editor,
The Sunday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, I had the unfortunate experience of falling in the parking lot of Applebee’s in Benton Harbor.
I was injured and bleeding after the fall, but immediately received assistance from passers-by and the employees of Applebee’s.
I would like to send my thanks to those who helped me – the two Applebee’s employees, as well and Amanda and her friend, whose name I did not get.
By coming to the aid of a stranger, you showed the best of humanity and I appreciate your assistance.
Thank you.
Dorothea Crocker
Bridgman
Keep the presses rolling
Editor,
I’m so glad we continue to receive the paper editions of The Herald-Palladium. Using the U.S. Postal Service guarantees deliveries (an issue in the past) and allows me/us to cut out articles of interest and share them – often by putting a stamp on a letter in which they are shared.
Anne Odden
Benton Harbor