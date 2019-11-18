The true meaning of Trump
Editor,
The word “trump” is described in the New Webster’s Dictionary as “a key resource to be used at the opportune time.”
This is what President Trump promised America at the beginning of his time in Washington.
The second explanation in the dictionary describes “trumpery” as “nonsense, fraud and deception.”
How quickly that second description became reality!
Norma Smith
St. Joseph
Local good deeds not matched in Washington
Editor,
It was heartening to read in the Weekend Edition (Nov. 9) about Feeding America West Michigan’s mobile pantry, increase in Berrien County public defenders, and Treasurer Bret Witkowski again caring for someone in need.
It’s especially good to be aware of this kindness when remembering our president’s using $20,000 from his charity to commission a six-foot portrait of himself.
Julie Williams
St. Joseph Township