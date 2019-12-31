The world definitely needs more peace
Editor,
It is Christmas Eve, and I just finished reading an article in today’s Herald-Palladium titled “Give gifts that will last a lifetime,” written by Billy P. Long, pastor of the Apostolic Tabernacle in Benton Township.
I like reading his articles; all have been interesting and he makes significant points to ponder. This one is quite interesting to read. It’s about what his parents gifted their family members, not just at Christmas time, but throughout the year. “What I treasure the most is the peace in our home all year,” he said.
That is so uplifting at this point in time with so much we see, hear, watch and learn about that is not peaceful or peace-filled.
We need more peace in our families to make the world a better place. Peace is a gift that will last a lifetime!
Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. And all of us.
June Rollinger
St. Joseph