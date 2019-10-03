Aerial spraying for EEE ignored health concerns
Editor,
I strongly dissent with being made a mandatory recipient of the aerial spraying done this week over Paw Paw in the name of safety. Somewhere between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the DNR, the Agriculture Department, Department of Health and Human Services and our local commissioners, the decision was made in secret anonymity. The spraying was stopped for Kalamazoo and Portage because of environmental and health concerns.
There is no guarantee that the spraying will prevent EEE. When I called Gov. Whitmer’s office yesterday morning, I was told that her office had already received more than 4,000 emails on this topic at eee@Michigan.gov.
Knowing there was dissent, this governor and her officials, in lock step, chose to go ahead with spraying only the rural counties.
This insecticide has been known to be fatal for dogs and cats, so it will be for all wildlife, and these chemicals will also get into our water – the water Gretchen Whitmer professes to care about. I am extremely disappointed that there was no official to represent us, and no one is held accountable for spraying the rural counties while giving a pass to Kalamazoo and Portage. What kind of discrimination is this? And, does anyone believe that these chemicals are any safer than Roundup?
Bobbie Gregory
Paw Paw
Americans of all parties need to work together
Editor,
On June 16, 1858, Abraham Lincoln asserted, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
At this time, autumn of 2019, it appears to me that America is a house divided against itself. While this is pleasing to Vladimir Putin, I find it alarming.
In this era of hyperpartisanship, my fear is that there is a “clear and present danger” to our democracy if we forget that there must be more that unites us than divides us.
On June 10, 1963, just a few months before being assassinated, John F. Kennedy noted: “...Our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future.”
My hope is that rather than demonizing members of “the other party” we start working together toward finding solutions to a myriad of problems so that all future generations of Americans will be more likely to grow up on a free, healthy and peaceful planet.
David Foster
St. Joseph