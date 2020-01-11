Wolf deserves accolades for the job he has done
Editor,
We write to express our gratitude and appreciation for William “Bill” Wolf, one of the best public servants either of us has had the pleasure of working with.
We write this letter at a time when our divisions and differences can sometimes seem too large to make progress on anything. Too often today people who disagree with each other are not engaging and simply wait for their next opportunity to tell the other person how wrong they are.
Thankfully, indigent defense reform in Michigan has not followed this all too familiar pattern. People all across the political and ideological spectrum have come together in Michigan to study, propose, poss, implement and maintain a state-of-the-art public defense system for our community’s most vulnerable. This partnership has allowed us to make significant progress towards the goal of achieving a system where the poor and disenfranchised are treated the same as the wealthy and well-connected.
While there are many people who have made significant contributions to public defense reform, few people have been more central to achieving this goal in Berrien County than Bill Wolf. In 2016, he understood the importance of making sure that Berrien made a change in the way indigent defense was handled. Bill made a commitment to ensure that everyone received high-quality representation regardless of their life circumstances. Bill worked for justice and fairness for all. We can assure you that these changes – like all fundamental change – did not happen without a struggle.
Behind every decision was the well-counseled and professional advice of Bill Wolf. Using the knowledge he has gained in a lifetime of public service, he was always happy to be helpful on anything we needed. Bill Wolf served his country as a proud West Point graduate and served our country honorably by working hard to change indigent defense for the better and forever. If every government had a Bill Wolf at the helm (sorry for the Navy reference, Bill) we both think that those governments would get a lot more done for the public. He will be a big loss for the community and we both wish him all the best as he enters the next chapter in his life.
Christopher Renna
Berrien County Chief Public Defender
Carl Macpherson
Former Berrien County Chief Defender
Executive Director, Metropolitan Public Defenders, Portland, Ore.