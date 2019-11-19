Sound of a heartbeat can save lives
Editor,
We all know a heartbeat is an indicator of life, a sound heard and felt with expectation. So why not use that indicator to protect every citizen equally?
Presently there is a petition drive in Michigan to obtain 340,000 signatures to stand for the unborn. “A heartbeat detected is a baby protected.” The MI Heartbeat Bill petition has been circulating around our state, with signatures collected in 80 out of 83 counties. Would you be a voice to stand for the sanctity of life? Would you consider going to www.MIHeartbeat.org to obtain a petition to sign, as well as encourage others in your church, family or friends who are registered Michigan voters to sign? From the website you can contact your county captain to be a supporter and help.
May we be a voice for the voiceless! Last year 27,000 babies were aborted in Michigan. Even though we are 10th in population, Michigan is fourth in the number of abortions performed in our nation. If Michigan would have had a Heartbeat Bill in place last year that number would have gone from 27,000 to around 500! Our petition can save children now and still protect our laws with protective clauses when Roe is overturned.
We must stand now against current assaults on life. The Michigan Heartbeat Bill was drafted by six Michigan legislative attorneys, signed off by the prestigious ACLJ and was co-sponsored by over 30 Michigan legislators who know Michigan law and want to end abortion now. May we stand together in unity to save the lives of the unborn.
In Van Buren County, the Michigan Heartbeat Coalition captain can be reached by email at VBCoMIHeartbeat@gmail.com or by phone (269) 332-1027.
Thank you for your consideration and time.
Chris Smith
Coloma