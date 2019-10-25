Solon’s skill, integrity right for St. Joseph
Editor,
I am writing in support of Susan Solon for St. Joseph City Commission in the Nov. 5 election.
I’ve known Susan for over 20 years. She is a hardworking, compassionate person who possesses the skill and integrity to help drive positive change in St. Joe. As a city planning commissioner for almost 10 years, I witnessed her dedication and drive. She has the energy to lead change and has done so throughout her roles with the city and St. Joe Today. She is a people person and will continue to do what’s best for the city and its people when she is elected a city commissioner.
Vote for Susan Solon on Nov. 5.
Barry Michaels
St. Joseph
Precious life is always worth saving
Editor,
There is a little girl. Her name is Tinley Grace. When looking at her you may be moved to think you are looking at an angel. Such a sweet angelic face. Still, a babe in arms.
It is challenging to put into words the joy this little one brings to the lives around her.
Her presence brought hope and happiness to a dying person.
What an awful thought that a decision could have been made to prevent her birth and her life. Is it possible that holding and snuggling her might change a mind set to destroy babes in the womb?
June Rollinger
St. Joseph