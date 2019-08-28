Enforce speed laws on Naomi Road
Editor,
Speed on Naomi Road has gotten out of hand since they have upped it to 40 mph. Well, it was out of hand before it was raised, but now it is worse.
The traffic traveling down that road heading west from Hillandale to Pipestone has to slow to 40 mph. Needless to say, that does not happen at all since the speed limit was raised a few years ago and it does not get patrolled by Michigan State Police or Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.
I have been writing letters to the state of Michigan to please send someone there to at least sit there on various days at different times to check the traffic out. When I can get the semi truck names, I write the companies and ask them to please ask their drivers to slow down as the speed limit is only 40.
I realize that police officers have other things to do like answer complaints, but when your sheriff is too busy being a campaign manager for Kim LaSata instead of doing his duties as a sheriff, that is a different story, besides just wrong. All I am asking for is to have a county or state car to sit there and see what I am talking about. Since the bypass opened we have had more traffic on that road traveling because it is quick access to I-94. Can I please get some help?
Val Hafer
Sodus
Let hospice patients keep their doctors
Editor,
I applaud Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., for supporting hospice care, especially for Michiganders who live in rural and underserved communities. Sen. Stabenow recently wrote a letter in support of the Rural Access to Hospice Act (S. 1190), which will help increase access to high-quality end-of-life care. The bill would allow Medicare beneficiaries who elect hospice care to keep their primary care doctor during this extremely vulnerable period.
Under federal law, Medicare patients are allowed to choose a doctor to take care of them in hospice. But doctors who work at Rural Health Centers (RHC) and Federal Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) cannot serve as their attending physician unless they volunteer their time free of charge. As a result, many rural patients who would like to take advantages of hospice care ultimately decide to forego this care to maintain access to their preferred doctor.
Sen. Stabenow should be commended for promoting a solution to a flawed policy that harms patients and limits access to the physical, emotional and spiritual benefits of professional hospice care. I urge all of our state’s congressional representatives to follow her lead and support the Rural Access to Hospice Act.
Melinda Gruber
South Haven
Common sense gun laws are urgently needed
Editor,
In the week following the El Paso and Dayton massacres, NBC news reported several terrorist threats that were intercepted by authorities.
New Haven, Conn.; Las Vegas; Toledo, Ohio; Orange County, Fla.; Armada, Mich.; Weslaco and Harlingen, Texas,; and Kansas City, Mo., were the locales involved. Six of these targeted Walmart or other local businesses. The Florida terrorist posted on Facebook: “3 more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week.”
You’d think that an enterprise as large and influential as Walmart would be more concerned about the effect on their business and take a public stand on gun control for the protection of employees and customers.
Also, what is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce stance on this issue? Is it not concerned about the manner in which the current administration and GOP congressional contingent coddle the NRA? Is it not concerned for the impact on local businesses when people decide it is no longer safe to venture into shopping centers?
Weapons of war are far too available in this country. There is an urgent need for much stronger background checks on all gun purchases, limits on the size of ammunition magazines and a ban on semi-automatic weapons, supported by a buy-back plan for those already in circulation.
In upcoming elections, those not supporting common sense gun control measures must be voted out of office.
Gretta Van Bree
Lincoln Township