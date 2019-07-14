Town hall is time to share opinions about roads
Editor,
After talking with Berrien County residents on their doorsteps, at my coffee hours or over the phone, they most often tell me they expect better roads and lower auto insurance rates. I’m proud to say I’ve taken action to address these priorities during my first six months serving as the voice of Southwest Michigan in Lansing.
I have driven thousands of miles across Michigan, and I know first-hand how terrible our roads are compared to the other states. Adequately funding our roads has always been a concern shared with me by the residents of our community. The proposed House budget plan will direct every cent you pay at the pump to go towards repairing our roads. This will bring in an additional $850 million for road repairs without the 45-cent gas tax hike proposed by the governor. This change will be made without sacrificing money for schools, local government revenue sharing, or other essential public services.
The most significant accomplishment of my first six months in office has by far been passing the historic auto no-fault reform bill. This bill guarantees lower rates by giving drivers more choice on personal injury protection coverage, prohibiting the use of non-driving factors in rate setting, and combating fraudulent claims to help lower costs. For decades, politicians have argued while special interest groups have drained the wallets of the hard-working people of our State. After years of debate, we finally passed a reform bill that will lower rates for all Michigan drivers.
Because of the importance of these two issues, I am hosting a town hall to talk directly to the people of Berrien County. I will be bringing in Rep. Jason Wentworth, Sen. Aric Nesbitt, Sen. Kim LaSata and Jason Latham to provide an update on road funding and the newly signed insurance law and answer the questions of Berrien County residents.
The event will take place on July 18 at Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. RSVPs are not required, but are appreciated. For more information, you may contact my office at 517-373-1403 or via email at PaulineWendzel@house.mi.gov. I look forward to seeing many of you soon!
Pauline Wendzel
State Representative