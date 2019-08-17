Immigration is legal and moral issue
Editor,
In reply to Michael Pastrick’s letter, “Let’s identify the real problem,” (in which he was replying to my earlier letter) I suggest this is the real problem: “No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.” (from poem “Home” by Warsan Shire).
In my mind the issue of immigration to the United States is both a legal and moral issue. The Statue of Liberty is inscribed with the following, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free...’’
Andrew Burch
St. Joseph