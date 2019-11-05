Trump is attacking the messenger
Editor,
In August, a complaint was filed under the current Whistleblower law charging: “In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”
Per the process governed by this law, that complaint was investigated by the inspector general of the Intelligence department resulting in a finding that the complaint was “credible” and “urgent,” and as such must be forwarded to Congress for further investigation. Follow-up closed hearings by committees in the House of Representatives have brought forth testimony and records that support information in the complaint to the point that further testimony by the whistleblower is not necessary.
This turn of events has irked the president as he continues to ask: “Where is the whistleblower?” He has branded this person a spy and a traitor, even suggesting that execution would be a proper punishment. GOP supporters of Trump have taken the position of demanding public testimony by the submitter, for no other reason than to publicly attack this person in order to assuage the ego of their rogue president. Joseph Maguire, acting director of National Intelligence, testified on Sept. 26 that the whistleblower “acted in good faith” and did “everything by the book.” Case closed!
What is at stake here is an attack by the president on the rule of law and an attempt to deflect the fact that he may have committed one or more impeachable acts. Trump’s attempt at election interference needs to be thoroughly investigated. If this process is obstructed in any way by the misguided, blind-eyed actions of Republicans in the House and Senate, then that cadre of Republicans must be dumped in the 2020 election.
Ed Shaffer
Galien