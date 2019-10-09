Upton should oppose plot against Trump
Editor,
When I opened my email this morning, U.S. Representative Fred Upton’s periodic newsletter appeared, titled. “Working with Dingell to Restore Civility and Bipartisanship.” which touted how well he gets along with his pal Debbie Dingell, a Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. They are such good buddies that they co-authored an op-ed decrying the rancorous partisanship, name-calling and bullying that Fred claims is tearing our country apart.
Here is how I responded to Fred:
Dear Fred, I read your joint op-ed with Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell, and since I don’t follow her closely, I’ll take your word for it that she genuinely seeks bipartisan ways to solve problems.
What I found missing in the article, however, is that neither of you were willing to speak out against the forces in our government who instituted a coup against our president, which began even before he was inaugurated and continues to this very day.
Russia-gate came up empty; Collusion-gate came up empty; Obstruction-gate came up empty; Mueller-gate came up empty; Stormy Daniels-gate came up empty; Kavanaugh-gate came up empty; Nazi-concentration-camp-director-at-the-southern border-gate came up empty. Yet, the forces of evil in our government refuse to give up in their quest to remove our duly elected president from office.
I’m truly amazed that President Trump has restrained his anger about this as much as he has. I will patiently wait for you and Debbie to “calmly and respectfully” speak out against this blatant attempt to overturn the 2016 election, but, so far, your silence has been deafening.
Thomas McCort
New Troy