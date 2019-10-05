Survey proves that MAGA is failing
Editor,
Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), has never been well defined and no means of quantifying “greatness” provided. The BAV Group and Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania along with U.S. News & World Report have produced a model to do just that.
Sixty-five country attributes to measure success of a modern nation were identified and placed into nine categories: adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, and quality of life.
A sample of over 20,000 people rates countries on the attributes and the top scoring eighty countries are identified in a yearly “Best Country” ranking. United States for the years 2016 through 2019 ranked 4, 7, 8 and 8 respectively.
Of interest to me and most Americans is quality of life, which measures: a good job market, affordable, economically stable, family friendly, income equality, politically stable, safe, well-developed public education system, and well-developed public health system. The U.S.’s quality of life category scores for 2016 through 2019 were 14, 18, 17 and 17.
Just for comparison, Canada for the same period ranked 2, 2, 2 and 3, with quality of life category scores 1, 1, 1, and 1. Wow!
Whatever Trump is doing for American greatness according to this model is failing, as we have dropped four slots compared to the world since Obama’s last year in office along with a dip in Quality of Life.
Compared to Canada, we are doing terrible! (By the way, Russia as governed by Trump’s idol Putin ranked 24th in 2019 with a quality of life score of 36.)
Trump’s MAGA campaign is not working and it appears he is not going to change. We need to vote him out before we go further into the ditch!
Ed Shaffer
Galien