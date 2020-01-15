Children learn bullying behavior from adults
Editor,
Recently a meme was shared that stated that children bully because adults bully, but nobody wants to talk about that. That really hit home. I have been bullied more by adults as an adult than I ever was as a kid.
I left a job eight years ago that I had worked at for four years because I was bullied and belittled almost daily by a guy, I’ll call him Stinger, who thought he ran the place. Stinger’s behavior was tolerated and allowed because he had been there for many years and that’s just who he was. He was not an employee so human resources had no control over his behavior. Stinger was reported to the company CEO on numerous occasions, but they were part of the “good old boys” club and the CEO would suggest that Stinger back off and for awhile Stinger might until something new triggered his anger and then he’d be back to being belligerent and abusive.
From day one, Stinger never cared for me. I could never do my job well enough to suit him, although my direct boss never had any complaints. He would come into our office and scream at me, humiliate me in front of others, and once he turned beet red, clenched his fist, shook his finger in my face and yelled some obscenities. He threw a pager across my desk once and told me to get it fixed. He rammed a bed into a wall, putting a hole in the wall where the bed struck. These events were all reported, and supposedly some anger treatment was advised, but because he was not an employee, I was not privileged to know what recourse was taken.
I suffered great mental anguish over this and had to seek professional help for depression and anxiety. I no longer work outside of my home because I never feel that I am worthy enough to have a job. If anyone is foolish enough to think that this bullying does not happen in the workplace in this day and age, they are mistaken. It is the mindset of superiority. People with more education and bigger degrees, whose jobs are often considered more important, often feel they have the right to treat those unequal to them in any way they choose.
I met with a human resources person and an administrator from the hospital where I had worked and was told that while Stinger still worked with them, he no longer behaved that way. They had had a “come to Jesus” conversation with him some time ago and all was well now. They wondered if I would like to have a meeting with Stinger, or a letter of apology. I declined. If he was not convicted of his bullying behavior at the time it took place, something forced upon him eight years later was not going to give me any peace of mind.
Jill Hemenway
Decatur