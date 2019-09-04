Radar speed sign won’t stop speeders
Editor,
I see the solution to the problem of the speeding on Naomi Road (see previous letter, “Enforce speeds laws on Naomi Road,” August 28) was placing a sign about 100 feet from the stop sign as people are slowing down anyway suggesting how fast their speed is.
I guess all I can say is: Thanks, you really took the bull by horns there. Most people take that as a challenge to see how fast they can go to get that sign to blink those beautiful flashing colors.
Val Hafer
Sodus