When to have kids is a woman’s choice
Editor,
Last week’s HP article, “Where are all the babies?” was a poorly written opinion piece running as front page “news.” The intended takeaway is that America’s birth rate is declining and more women should not wait to have children until it’s too late. But the author relies solely on the anecdotal viewpoint of a 37-year-old woman who spent her 20s working and developed cervical cancer in her 30s. The author offers no opposing viewpoints, of, say, women who are glad they waited to have children. She cites national statistics of declining birth rates among women under 35 and rising rates among those in early middle age. But her only support are two local health officials who say they have not noticed the trends locally, as well as the third-hand hearsay of “a colleague in a big city” who said the average childbearing age there is 35.
Using one woman’s heartbreaking story to spur more young women to have children is irresponsible journalism. First, a woman’s family planning decisions are hers and hers alone, and not subject to our judgment. Many feel unable or unready to raise children earlier in life or want to pursue a career and financial stability first. And these women are only able to delay having kids thanks to laws passed in the wake of Roe v. Wade. Their mothers and grandmothers were forced to put their own plans on hold and raise a child whether they wanted it or not.
Moreover, the threat of backsliding into the 1950s and taking away women’s family planning rights looms ever greater. Last week’s paper also noted the closing of Planned Parenthood in Benton Harbor, leaving the closest facility for free and low-cost health care and family planning an hour away in Kalamazoo. In Missouri, the last abortion clinic in the state lost its license due to unspecified “deficient practices,” requiring women to drive across state lines to terminate their pregnancy. And 12 states have attempted to pass bills banning abortion upon detection of fetal heartbeat – earlier than most women know they are pregnant. Clearly, many lawmakers want to raise the birth rate by taking away women’s freedom.
And who says declining birth rate is a bad thing? Fewer births over the last 70 years have led to increases in life span, disease prevention and literacy. With a lower birth rate, families and countries can better allocate and invest resources and reduce negative climate impacts. Look at the countries with the highest birth rates (Niger, Mali, Uganda, Somalia) and those among the lowest (Japan, Germany, South Korea, Austria). Ask yourself which group of countries you want America to more closely resemble in the future.
For every woman who waited to have kids and couldn’t, there are countless other women grateful for the ability to make their own decisions about when and whether to have kids. Even if they regret their decision, they thank God that in America it is their decision to make.
Ben Frey
St. Joseph
Welcome back, Coach
Editor,
Hickory Dickory Dock.
The coach returns to his flock.
Restart the clock.
Dock is the hot stock.
Hickory Dickory Dock.
Al Prillwitz
Berrien Springs