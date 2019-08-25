Tragedy at hotel must not be repeated
Editor,
An unspeakable tragedy occurred on July 28, 2018, regarding the fire at the extended stay facility in Benton Township.
I have lost a child due to an accident. I cannot imagine losing a spouse and five children in one day.
Not knowing all the answers or details to that event, I have questions:
1. What was the legal occupancy (number of people) for room 212?
2. Why were six children and two adults allowed to live in that unit?
3. If the manager and owner were not aware of the number of people living in unit 212, who or what entity is responsible?
4. What affordable housing is available in our area?
My heart is broken for Samuel Curtis and his daughter, Autumn.
Action is needed so that this doesn’t happen again – ever.
Jan Fischer
Stevensville