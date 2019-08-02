Democrats represent threat to Constitution
Editor,
The recent Democrat psycho-blathering socialist, Marxist communist “presidential” debates featured 18 “New Gang-green Ordeal” lunatics in an insane asylum.
The founding fathers, not known to ignorant Democrats, created a capitalism system of citizen-controlled government subject to citizen-instituted legislative changes, but never outside the boundary of capitalism.
Article 4, Section 4, of the United States Constitution states that the United States of America is a constitutional republic, meaning a capitalism economic system of individual achievements, not an involuntary servitude system of citizen-to-citizen socialism welfare that is prohibited by the 13th Amendment of the Constitution.
Absolutely unconstitutional is any attempt to eliminate capitalism by replacing it with a socialism, Marxist communism system as is the agenda of the Democratic Party. Such attempts by Democratic presidential candidates should be deemed as attempted treason. They, in my accurate opinion, have no right to live in the United States! They belong in Venezuela, North Korea, Iran, Russia or California.
Among the greatest people in world history were American Revolutionary soldiers, individual citizens, public officials, dedicated Bible-believing Christians and salvation-preaching ministers, all who sacrified lives, families and property to pave the way for the founding fathers’ creation of the United States Constitution and American sovereignty.
By contrast, the sick communist Democratic presidential candidates proudly displayed their hatred for America, the Constitution, Christianity and the founding fathers. In military combat, the Continental Army would have instantly eliminated those traitors.
The Democratic Party represents a globalism “citizen of the world mentality” to replace the U.S. Constitution and America’s sovereignty. For 75 years they have blasphemously campaigned for the elimination of God, Jesus Christ and Christianity in America.
Beginning with Barack Obama, by design the worst president ever, Democrats have blasphemously campaigned for the destruction of statues, symbols and reputations of American political, military and Christian patriot heroes.
The Democrat agenda: An open-border America creating invasions of permanent Democratic illegal alien voters on lifetime welfare with free healthcare, illegal alein murders, rapes and other violent crimes on American citizens, killer drugs and diseases into America, sanctuary cities, job-killing Barack Obama manufacturing regulations with 90 percent corporation taxes, a Venezuelan Marxist economy with food lines, a value-less dollar, big city vagrant Democratic bums, Planned Murderhood abortions, no police force, no military and a rogue communist judiciary.
Racism-obsessed Democrats and their presidential candidates are lying, socialist, Marxist, communist, American-hating, Christian-hating, military-hating, police-hating, Constitution-hating anarchists! K-12 and Marxist university indoctrination camps have manufactured tens of millions of brainwashed young political fools who, with zero historical or current knowledge of America, are sadly allowed to vote for dangereus communist Democratic anarchists.
Meanwhile President Trump brilliantly connected America-hating racist Democratic Congresswomen AOC, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley with the entire Pelosi, Shumer communist Democratic Party. Trimphant Trump’s brilliance wins again!
Al Prillwitz
Berrien Springs
Trump’s nationalism is counter to American ideals
Editor,
Donald Trump has fomented an extremely bigoted, xenophobic, racist, misogynistic, oligarchic agenda throughout his campaign and first two and a half years as president.
President Trump has declared himself to be a nationalist. He has stated, “You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, OK? I’m a nationalist. Nationalist. Nothing wrong. Use that word. Use that word.”
From the definition of Nationalism offered by Wikipedia, “Nationalism holds that each nation should govern itself, free from outside interference, that a nation is a natural and ideal basis for a polity, and that the nation is the only rightful source of political power. It further aims to build and maintain a single national identity – based on shared social characteristics such as culture, language, religion, politics, and belief in a shared singular history – and to promote national unity or solidarity.”
The problem is that national unity and solidarity based on bigotry runs counter to the democratic conceptualization of a large majority of Americans, feeding national disunity!
Former Chicago columnist Sydney J. Harris summed this up clearly in one of his most eloquent statements: “Patriotism is proud of a country’s virtues and eager to correct its deficiencies; it also acknowledges the legitimate patriotism of other countries, with their own specific virtues. The pride of nationalism, however, trumpets its country’s virtues and denies its deficiencies, while it is contemptuous toward the virtues of other countries.”
Trump and his supporting minions have become solidified in their nationalistic fervor to undo much of the progress made toward human rights and equality achieved in the last 60 years. They must be stopped, and the 2020 election is the most effective means of achieving this goal.
Ask yourself when voting, have you selected the set of candidates who support true American patriotism, based on the “goodness” such a mantra implies?
Ed Shaffer
Galien
Auxiliary ice cream social was big success
Editor,
On July 14, The Avenue Family Network Auxiliary held its 51st Ice Cream Social on the lovely veranda of the Whitcomb Retirement Residence. The auxiliary raises funds to support the services provided by The Avenue Family Network, Inc. (formerly Child and Family Services of Southwest Michigan). Vulnerable citizens of all ages can receive help in safe, supportive and caring environments through this organization.
I continue to be amazed at the support and generosity of our community in helping make this event successful. The auxiliary would like to thank and acknowledge the Krasl Art Center for their willingness to work with and help advertise our event. We would like to thank Kristin Cornell and the maintenance and front desk staff from the Whitcomb, for allowing us to use the veranda. Many thanks to Rogers Foodland for their generosity in delivering a cooler full of ice cream and to John Tolhuizen and the Mockingbirds for making wonderful music all afternoon. As always, we must thank Whirlpool Corporation and our other community donors for their generous and continuing financial support. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all our local merchants and St Joseph Today who annually endorse our efforts. Last but not least, thank you bakers, organizers and workers in our auxiliary for the thousands of cakes and pies baked through the years.
Every year we meet many, many people who stop for a treat and spend time enjoying our community. One of our guests this year was a resident of the Whitcomb, who had baked for the first Ice Cream Social. She was delighted to see the variety of baked goods and the continued success of this fundraiser.
Sincere thanks to all.
Stephanie Mack
Vice President
The Avenue Family Network Auxiliary