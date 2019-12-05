Trump has committed impeachable offenses
Editor,
The Constitution defines impeachment as: “The President, Vice-president and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors. (Article II, Section 4)”
Bribery is defined by Black’s Law Dictionary as the offering, giving, receiving or soliciting of any item of value to influence the actions of an official, or other person, in charge of a public or legal duty.
An impeachment investigation was launched after a whistleblower complaint alleged that President Trump had abused his power for political gain by pressuring Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and to investigate the debunked theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that attacked the 2016 U.S. election.
The House Intelligence Committee issued 35 subpoenas for individuals serving in the White House, Defense Department, Department of Energy, Budget Department, State Department and National Security Council. All recipients were ordered by the president not to respond. Seventeen patriotic government officials defied this order and provided very important testimony during two weeks of hearings in November.
Evidence presented by these witnesses, along with the rough transcript of Trump’s telephone call with the president of Ukraine, establish that Trump attempted to use allocated military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting with that country’s president in order to solicit the desired investigations.
As it stands, the evidence clearly shows that Trump has committed impeachable offenses, and he must be held accountable.
Trump claims innocence but continues obstruction by stopping testimony of top officials such as Mulvaney, Perry, Giuliani, Pompeo and Bolton. What additional disclosures does he fear?
Members of Congress, who are accountable to the voters, are responsible for executing the impeachment process as described by the Constitution. No one is above the law.
Ed Shaffer
Galien