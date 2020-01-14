March 10 is coming up; study up on candidates
Editor,
2020, the election year, is finally here, and with it the Democratic presidential primary on March 10. Democrats are fortunate to have an exciting, highly qualified slate of candidates from which to choose in the primary.
At the same time, the large number of choices can be overwhelming, and it’s hard to sort out the differences between candidates on the myriad competing issues. But it’s vital that people fully inform themselves and make a decision on which candidate to support on March 10. Each candidate has a website, and there is an array of television and print media sources that will provide a well-rounded picture of each candidate. The Jan. 2 issue of The New York Times (“Who’s Running for President in 2020?”) has an excellent synopsis of each candidate followed by more detailed information on each person. Does it take time to study all of this? Yes! But this is our democracy at stake, and it’s time to cast an informed vote on March 10.
New voting laws allow “no reason” absentee voting; absentee ballot applications are available from city or township clerks. Or vote in person. Either way, cast your vote on March 10.
Naomi Ludman
Dowagiac