A Trump loyalist should take on Upton
Editor,
Many thanks to Martin O. Kirk for his letter in The Herald-Palladium on July 19 criticizing Rep. Fred Upton’s vote to condemn President Trump for his criticism of the four anti-American congresswomen.
I have long been disappointed in Upton’s lack of support for our president, and this is the last straw. I hope a Republican who supports our president and his policies will challenge Mr. Upton in the primary next year.
Mary G. Spaulding
St. Joseph
Kirk’s letter reflects the worst of America
Editor,
I can’t help but stop to comment on the letter submitted by Martin Kirk on Friday (“Upton wrong to condemn President Trump”). His letter exemplifies the simple minded, fact-adverse thinking of Trump’s adoring acolytes. It contains too many half-truths, exaggerations and outright falsehoods to warrant a point by point rebuttal. I would urge all of your readers to sit down and really read this letter and try to learn something of the brainwashing that is taking place in America.
Kirk states that he was “outraged” that Rep. Fred Upton went on record condemning Trump’s comments of July 14. He says that such comments are “why we elected him” and that he finds them not to be offensive and “actually funny.” He goes on to state that anyone who is has ideas different than those of his and Trump’s are “America-hating” and “communists.” One can feel the hatred seething from the page when reading it.
I will go on record today to say (proudly) that I was one of many people who urged Upton to condemn Trump’s words. In an email response to my plea he replied with the following:
“Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us is just wrong. It is not helpful, and we have way too many challenges facing us that we should be working on together. For example, immigration, the debt ceiling, and the border crisis. The President’s tweets were flat out wrong and uncalled for, and I would like to encourage my colleagues from both parties to stop talking so much and begin governing more. I voted in support of the resolution to condemn President Trump’s language in his tweets. The resolution was targeted at the specific words that frankly are not acceptable from a leader in any work place large or small. If we are going to bring civility back to the center of our politics, we must speak against inflammatory rhetoric from anyone in any party anytime it happens.”
Thank you, Congressman Upton.
While I often disagree with his stance on specific policies, it is apparent that Congressman Upton understands that maintaining the democratic process and unifying a diverse citizenry is a complicated process involving negotiation, understanding and communication. Mr. Kirk, on the other hand, seems to believe in sloganeering, hatred and demagoguery.
Paul Orlando
Benton Harbor
Yarbrough story a great reminder of her service
Editor,
I was so pleased to read the article about Mamie Yarbrough in Tuesday’s paper (“Mamie Yarbrough learns something new every day”). I had the pleasure of meeting and working with her while I served on the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, and her drive and inspiration for our county is without measure. Mamie, thank you for your dedicated service to us all.
Bill Smith
Coloma
Trump’s bigotry is a threat to U.S. democracy
Editor,
Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed xenophobic, racial and religious bigotry. In a recent tweet storm, his bigotry was once again on display. On twitter, Trump made a series of ignorant and denigrating remarks about four congresswomen who have been critical of his handling of the Mexican border crisis.
Trump ranted that these congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they come.” The phrase “go back to where you came from” has been used for many years as an expression of racial bigotry.
Three of these women were born in the United States, and all of them are U.S. citizens. They are all people of color.
Trump’s comments are abhorrent and have been widely condemned.
A headline in the Arizona Republic declared: “Donald Trump’s latest tweets cast him as Racist-in-Chief.” The New York Times described Trump’s comments as “a racist trope.” CNN’s chief media correspondent called the tweets “straight up racist.”
Conservative columnist David Brooks wrote that “Trump’s vision is radically anti-American. … Trump’s values are not American values. … Trump’s national story is much closer to the Russian national story than it is toward our own.”
Soon after making his racist remarks, Trump held a rally in North Carolina, at which he continued to verbally attack the four congresswomen. At one point, after a particularly vicious and factually distorted attack on one of these women, many people in the audience began chanting “send her back, send her back.” Trump did nothing to either stop or counter his supporters’ un-American chant.
In some of his previous rallies Trump has encouraged his supporters to physically attack peaceful protesters. He went so far as to promise to pay their legal bills if they were arrested for assault. Donald Trump is a dangerous demagogue.
Now is the time for American voters to stand up for American values – freedom of speech, equal rights for all, and congressional checks and balances on an impulsive, corrupt and dishonest president.
In 2020 it is imperative that we sweep away the dangerous racism that currently emanates from the White House. America must rise up and remove Donald Trump from office.
Larry Feldman
Lakeside