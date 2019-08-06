Trump has overstepped bounds of decency
Editor,
This is in response to Mr. Kirk’s recent letter regarding Fred Upton’s vote. First, I am not a member of any political party, just a dyed-in-the-wool independent.
I appreciate your ability to air your views. But, in the future, please use the singular – “I love our president,” instead of “We love our president.” You are presenting your personal views, not those of other people, as indicated by just your signature on the letter.
Personally, I have to agree that Donald Trump overstepped the bounds of decency when he attacked members of the legislature.
The chants at the rallies also do not sit well with me. The “send them back” for instance. Where, to their home states? I refer you to Amendment 14 of the U.S. Constitution. And, the chants at the rallies in the race against Hillary Clinton about “lock her up.” I refer you to Amendment 6 of the Constitution. Those chants were not spontaneous.
My brothers and I were very lucky to grow up in the northeast side of Buchanan and attend Riverside School. There were no blacks, whites or American Indians here, only friends, neighbors and classmates.
M. Ann Desenberg
Buchanan