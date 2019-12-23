Christmas spirit is alive in Berrien County
Editor,
Sharon and I went to Mark III on Thursday night (Dec 19) to enjoy the good food and friendly atmosphere we have come to appreciate at Mark III. After a leisurely dinner the gracious server came to our table and instead of giving us a bill she gave us a surprising message. “Your bill has already been paid by someone who is anonymous. They paid the bill and told us to wish you a Merry Christmas.”
We were pleasantly surprised and as we left we looked around to see who might have paid our bill. We did not see anyone we knew among those enjoying the good food in the crowded restaurant.
So, to whoever paid our bill last night we want to say a big “Thank you.” We are blessed to live in a community where there are so many caring and generous people. Sharon and I decided we would pass on the kindness by paying the bill to friends as soon as we had a chance to do so.
The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Berrien County!
Donald Gillespie
St. Joseph