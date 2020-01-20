Letters
Glenn Zerler served community well
Editor,
This past Saturday, the St. Joseph community lost a true public servant with the passing of Glenn Zerler.
Glenn was a long-term member and chairman of the St. Joseph Recreational Harbor Authority (SJRHA).
I was fortunate, as city manager, to serve with Glenn on the authority for nearly 17 years. One of the main responsibilities of the SJRHA is to oversee development and operations of the city-owned West Basin Marina. The volunteer based board has a long history of success.
After retirement from Whirlpool, Glenn spent hundreds of hours per year volunteering to improve West Basin Marina. Although there are many individuals responsible for the major upgrades at West Basin, Glenn led us with steadfast determination.
I recall a time when Glenn used his engineering experience to notice a flaw in the future development plans for West Basin.
In the end, Glenn’s keen skills saved the Harbor Authority over $17, 000.
Glenn Zerler was a gentleman and gave so much to the St. Joseph community.
May we keep Glenn’s unparalleled commitment to West Basin in the forefront for years to come.
Frank L. Walsh
Former SJ City Manager