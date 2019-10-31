St. Joe will benefit from Dibrito’s experience
Editor,
I am writing this letter in support of Al Dibrito for St. Joseph city commissioner. As a private citizen and a former county commissioner, I have had the opportunity to work with Al Dibrito on several projects. He spearheaded the formation of the Berrien County Water Rescue Team to assist response agencies with water rescue calls. He had a vision and plan for the team based on research and many conversations. He took the initiative and moved forward, convincing other emergency agencies the value of having a team to assist with rescues. He was very active in promoting the life ring initiative for the piers.
Al’s experience as an FBI special agent (24 years) has given him the skill set to recognize and prepare for potential safety and security challenges. His deployment to Afghanistan, as an agent (six months), provided the knowledge and understanding of the security issues in the world today. After retirement from the FBI, he worked in public safety and then, as an emergency technician at Lakeland Hospital in the emergency room. Those positions helped him understand the culture and the security issues that challenge the hospital environment.
His willingness to take on a new role that was so different from law enforcement is admirable. As a commissioner working with Berrien County Emergency Management, I was able to see him working at the hospital, moving to his current position as deputy chief for Spectrum Health Lakeland’s Safety, Security and Emergency Management Department. In my opinion, Al and his team have engaged in many safety and security initiatives that will benefit the hospital staff, patients and visitors. Many of these initiatives are absolute necessities for today’s culture of violence and vulnerability of all aspects of life.
Al Dibritio is a candidate with leadership skills that will meet the challenges of city government. He is committed to improving the quality of life in all of Berrien County. The St. Joseph City Commission will benefit from the diversity of his background. Vote for Al Dibrito on Nov. 5.
Jeanette Leahey
St. Joseph
Solon has residents’ best interest at heart
Editor,
In the 10 years that I served on the City Commission, and for many years prior to that, Susan Solon’s passion and mission was to make St. Joseph the best city it could be. If you are looking for dedication to serving the best interests of St. Joseph residents and visitors, please join me in voting for Susan Solon for City Commission on Nov. 5.
Fran Chickering
St. Joseph