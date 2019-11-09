Birth in U.S. shouldn’t guarantee citizenship
Editor,
President Trump is constitutionally duty-bound (enforcing law) by Article 2, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution to end the insane episode of birthright citizenship with a presidential executive order.
The subject and purpose of the 14th Amendment and the words “all persons born” refers to freed slaves and their children for the status of U.S. citizenship. No one else, period. Case closed.
The 14th Amendment has nothing to do with invasions of illegal alien pregnant women coming into the United States to deliver illegal alien “anchor babies” for lifetime birthright welfare citizenship.
Illegal alien birthright citizenship has never been a law. It is not in the 14th Amendment congressional proposal of June 16, 1866, or in the ratified 14th Amendment of July 9, 1868. Democrat President Lyndon Johnson’s 1965 anti-constitutional executive order opened the Mexican border for permanent Democrat votes.
The words “or naturalized in the United States” referred to a rigorous testing process to qualify for U.S. citizenship. Those words were derived from the 1866 Civil Rights Act stating that all persons born in the U.S. to parents of legal U.S. jurisdiction are U.S. citizens and all persons born in the U.S. to parents of foreign national citizenship are not U.S. citizens.
The words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” were described on the Senate floor by Sen. Lyman Trumball, the key architect of the 14th Amendment, as meaning born in the U.S. to legal U.S. citizens, not to children born to persons with a foreign citizenship allegiance to any other nation.
In the famous Slaughter-House cases of 1872, the United States Supreme Court stated that “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” excluded U.S. citizenship status to children born in the U.S. to ministers, diplomats, councils and citizens of foreign national jurisdiction. This decision was confirmed again by the Supreme Court in the 1884 Elk vs. Wilkens case.
In the 1898 U.S. vs. Wong Kim Ark case, the Supreme Court stated that only children born to lawful U.S. citizens are themselves U.S. citizens. Approximately 40 additional U.S. Supreme Court, appellate court and state supreme court cases have rendered the same decision.
The 1952 Immigration and Naturalization Act (8USCA1101) was signed into law by Democrat President Harry Truman.
The bill deals with the exclusion of birthright U.S. citizenship to children born in the U.S. to foreign national citizens.
The Act also states that the president of the United States can deny entry into the United States of any person, persons, nationalities, religions, etc., if he (the president) declares their entry a security risk to the United States. Example: President Trump’s 2017 seven-nation Muslim travel ban upheld by the Supreme Court. Constitutionally and judicially, President Trump has already won this issue that the Supreme Court has decisively defined dozens of times since 1872.
Al Prillwitz
Berrien Springs