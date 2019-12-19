Trump is a president, not a king
Editor,
“Every nation gets the government it deserves,” a quote from Joseph de Maistre, may be the best way to describe our political disposition at this moment. This fellow also thought monarchy was the best form of government for us ignorant masses who can’t govern ourselves.
Do we deserve a King Trump instead of a president? President Trump has made a haunting quote reminiscent of a king that I will never forget and forever repeat: “Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” Our role as citizens, you and I, is to not swipe our credit cards and casually accept this as another day in America. (But we will, won’t we?)
Checks and balances are not what the Republicans and some Democrats swore to when they took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution.
If Rep. Upton thinks President Trump did nothing impeachable, then what do you call Trump intentionally withholding and preventing Congress from doing their job? Obstruction is what it is, sir. If there is nothing to hide, then let us the people decide and choose what we deserve.
What do we choose? What do we deserve? How free are we?
Claude Chandler
Stevensville
The real Upton is behind the curtain
Editor,
Upton’s not a moderate!
A recent Associated Press article touted Fred Upton (33 years in Congress) as a moderate promoting “common sense values” and bipartisan accomplishments.
The article commented on Upton’s efforts at holding meetings in the 6th District and doing radio interviews when he is in town.
That article painted a very distorted picture. Although Fred has indicated so-called concern about separating children from their parents at the border, finding bipartisan ways to help shore up the Affordable Care Act, support for pre-existing conditions and climate change, Fred votes against these issues in a very partisan way.
In 2011, Upton voted to sponsor a bill blocking the Environmental Protection Agency from implementing the Clean Air Act. This was one of many votes that prompted the Los Angeles Times to label him as “the No. 1 enemy of the environment.”
In 2017, Upton voted to repeal most of the health care protections of the Affordable Care Act. He also voted for the Republican tax bill that gave nearly all the benefits to the wealthy and caused a huge increase in the federal deficit.
In 2019, Upton voted against states keeping stringent requirements protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions. He also voted against the Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act and the Humanitarian Standards for Individuals in Customs and Border Protection Custody Act.
In December, he voted against efforts to restore key safeguards for the 1965 Voting Rights Act, America’s signature legislation protecting voters of color.
After Trump was elected, constituents repeatedly asked Fred Upton to attend “in person” town halls to get a fuller understanding of his positions through face-to-face interaction, answering questions and follow-up in real time. Instead, he protected himself by avoiding “in-person” town halls, as he has done since February, 2010.
Upton didn’t look very bipartisan in 2017-2018, voting 94.7 percent with Trump. In 2019 he has attempted to appear more bipartisan by voting only 60.4 percent with Trump, knowing that none of his moderate votes really mattered because the Republican Senate has refused to even take a vote on the majority of bills coming out of the Democratic Congress.
Like the Wizard of Oz, Upton says, “I’m really a moderate, pay no attention to the partisan politician behind the curtain!”
Ken Peterson
Buchanan
Upton taints career over impeachment
Editor,
It was with a strong sense of sadness that I noted Fred Upton’s intended vote against impeachment. Though our politics are different, I have always seen Fred as a person of integrity, principle and high moral conviction. His desperate attempt to “walk the party line” greatly dilutes his moral authority and has caused him to sacrifice his basic value of right and wrong.
In addition he has allowed party to override the promise he made to protect the Constitution of the United States. Sad to see a 33-year career dashed on the rocks of cowardly behavior.
George Barfield
Spring Lake, Mich.
Voters will remember vote on impeachment
Editor,
So, Mr. Upton, make Trump’s impeachment less partisan by voting for what is right for our country and democracy. Develop a backbone and vote for impeachment.
Make this process bipartisan and convince your fellow Republicans to do the same. But obviously you vote along party lines as you did in 1998 and as you also plan to do with this next impeachment. When you put party before country, you contribute to the partisanship that you criticize.
I’d be careful, Mr. Upton. In your last election, you won only by a narrow margin. In the next election, you could lose by a landslide.
Fred Summerfelt
St. Joseph
Thanks for supporting veterans group
Editor,
On behalf of the Papasan-Mamasan Korean Veterans Association, I would like to thank the many businesses that contributed to our annual Christmas party. Because of their generosity, it was a great success. We can’t thank you enough.
Don Holmes
Buchanan