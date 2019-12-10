From a fly on Fred Upton’s wall

Editor,

Ten things I’m sure U.S. Rep. Fred Upton never told friends in private moments:

• “Donald Trump is a swell guy. He’s faithful to his wife, loyal to his country, and I can’t think of anyone more intelligent.”

• “He's so honest. You can take everything he says to the bank.”

• “He’s so well versed on the Constitution. He really appreciates its checks and balances.”

• “He’s right to tell White House staff and former staff to defy congressional subpoenas.”

• “I’m glad he’s a Republican.”

• “That Trump sure cares about the deficit.”

• “Let’s smoke crack and skinny dip in the Potomac.”

• “There’s nothing wrong with leaning on an important ally to create dirt on a political opponent.”

• “Trump reflects the values I learned in Boy Scouts.”

• “I’m delighted to risk my reputation for decency to protect him from impeachment.”

Jim Dalgleish

St. Joseph