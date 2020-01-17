Learn more about local CCL chapter coming here
Editor,
The Citizens Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, practical organization dedicated to education and helping concerned volunteers lobby Congress to urge passage of a bill that would phase out fossil fuels quickly enough to help reduce global warming.
CCL advocates are working together in a respectful, nonpartisan way to effect change. You can spend as little as 10 minutes a month calling or emailing your congressperson. And a CCL chapter is coming to St. Joseph!
To learn more about ways to help, come to the 30-minute informational meeting at 11 a.m. this Saturday at the library in St. Joseph.
CCL also plans a three-hour session at noon Feb. 2 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., to train volunteers. There are many ways to help. To register for the free session, go to CCL’s Eventbrite site – http://bit.ly/2ujpykr.
Climate change can be scary and overwhelming. But I believe working together in a nonpartisan manner is an effective way to confront global warming.
CCL volunteers phone or email congresspeople to support The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary,” 3,558 top U.S. economists wrote in a statement to The Wall Street Journal Jan. 17, 2019.
The tax, which would be added to any good or service that uses carbon, would be returned to the American people, helping them offset increased energy costs with the majority of families receiving more in carbon dividends than they pay in increased energy prices, according to the economists. It would help the economy shift electric power generation to green sources and spark innovation in the green energy sector.
Nan Lundeen
Eau Claire