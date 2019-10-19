Goos cares about residents’ concerns
Editor,
I write to express my enthusiastic support for Laura Goos for the St. Joseph City Commission. Laura has been a terrific commissioner for the past two years. I really appreciate how she seeks out the input from residents and has open hours to meet with us, one on one. It would be a shame to limit participation in government to only those who have flexible schedules. Laura has school age children and a full-time job, and I think that’s why she makes it a priority to communicate with residents on their own time. It gives everyone a voice.
I live downtown, and I’ve seen an improvement in my neighborhood’s quality of life since Laura joined the commission. The traffic flow is much safer and the streets are getting some much-needed attention. When I try to recruit new business partners to the area, it helps to have attractive, walkable neighborhoods, with quality municipal services. Laura understands that investing in our city is how we will continue to grow and thrive.
If you haven’t had a chance to meet Laura, attend one of her “Coffee with the Comish” sessions, or ask her a question on her public Facebook page. And on Nov. 5, cast your vote for Laura Goos for City Commission.
Katherine Kwon
St. Joseph